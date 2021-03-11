Nintendo eShop now running ‘Square Enix Spring Sale’

Square Enix has kicked off a two-week-long ‘Spring Sale’ on the Nintendo eShop across many of its games.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
Collection of Mana — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
Dragon Quest — $4.89 (regularly $6.99)
Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line — $6.29 (regularly $8.99)
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation — $11.89 (regularly $16.99)
Final Fantasy VII — $10.74 (regularly $21.49)
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
Final Fantasy IX — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
I Am Setsuna — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
Romancing SaGa 2 — $15.48 (regularly $30.96)
Star Ocean First Departure R — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
Trials of Mana — $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
Square Enix’s full list of Switch deals can be found here. The sale ends on March 24th at 8:59am PT/11:59am ET.
Image credit: Square Enix
