Business

Apple adds and then removes privacy labels for its apps

It's expected that the page will return soon

Mar 11, 2021

5:46 PM EST

Apple added Privacy Labels for all of its apps to its website today.

Since publications likeÂ MacRumorsÂ first reported on the site going live this morning, it appears that Apple has taken down the page for some reason. MobileSyrupÂ has reached out to Apple for more information.

Apple’s Privacy Labels page will likely return soon.

Many Apple apps already have Privacy Labels attached to their App Store pages, but some first-party apps didn’t until now. The Apple Privacy website orders all the apps alphabetically, making it easy to check what apps use certain data.

One thing to note is that none of Apple’s apps are used to track users since the company holds itself to a high standard when it comes to this.

Source: MacRumorsÂ 

