SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites during 21st mission

SpaceX has launched 60 more Starlink satellites on March 11th, just one week after it launched the previous batch.
With this latest launch, the company has sent a total of 1,265 Starlink satellites into space. It’s worth noting that this number includes prototypes that are not meant for operational service.
Starlink’s network could eventually total more than 10,000 satellites. Today’s launch marked the 21st Starlink mission overal and the sixth one this year.
SpaceX has opened up Starlink pre-orders on a first-come, first-served basis in Canada to allow people to get on a waiting list.
To get on the waiting list, you have to visit the Starlink website and enter your email address and service address. From there, you’ll be able to select an ‘order now’ button to get to the pre-order page.
A $129 deposit is required for pre-orders. The hardware costs $649, shipping costs $65 and taxes come to $92.82. In order to be placed on the waiting list, the Starlink website states that $129 is “due today.” After the initial order and once service begins, Starlink internet costs $129 per month.
It’s worth noting that the website outlines that “placing a deposit does not guarantee service.” Users will have 15 minutes to complete the checkout process otherwise they will be redirected to the homepage.
The Starlink team has previously noted that beta participants can expect speeds varying from 50 to 150Mbps and latency of 20 to 40ms. Speeds are expected to improve in the coming months.
Source: SpaceX
