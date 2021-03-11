Microsoft confirms it plans to hold a summer Xbox event

More Xbox-related news is coming soon.
During Microsoft’s roundtable discussion surrounding Xbox’s $7.5 billion (roughly $9.9 billion) acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax, Xbox marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg and Bethesda global marketing and communication executive Erin Lossi confirmed that a summer gaming event is “in the planning phase.”
It’s unclear what would be discussed at the event, but Greenberg mentions that it would be similar to what the company would typically hold at E3. Given E3 is confirmed to be entirely digital this year, like many events worldwide, the Xbox stream will likely take place towards the middle of June during the same time frame.
As expected, no additional details regarding the event were mentioned during the presentation. However, it’s possible Microsoft and Bethesda could have more to reveal about Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.
During the presentation, Xbox announced that 20 Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 12th, including the entire The Elder Scrolls series, Rage 2, The Evil Within and even Doom.
