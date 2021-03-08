Japan’s Super Nintendo World to open March 18th despite ongoing global pandemic

Despite the hundreds of YouTube videos of people going to Nintendo and Universal’s Super Nintendo World in Japan that have appeared in the last few weeks, the theme park isn’t officially open yet.
Now, Universal and Nintendo have revealed that Super Nintendo World will officially open its doors to the public on March 18th. The park’s previous launch date was February 4th, but due to Osaka’s state of emergency, its opening was delayed.
Ya-hoo! The new grand opening date for #SuperNintendoWorld at Universal Studios Japan (@USJ_Official) is set for 3/18/2021!https://t.co/xKqmQeOeux pic.twitter.com/3WEJbG0YzP
The opening could change, but Universal and Nintendo seem to be sticking with the date and claim that there will be “strengthened” health measures at the park, including mandatory masks.
Notable attractions include Mario Kart: Kuppa’s Challenge, an augmented reality rollercoaster set in Bowser’s castle, and Yoshi Adventure, a slower on-rails experience set in a real-world take on Yoshi’s Island. The park also includes a “Power-up Band” that lets you battle enemy characters and collect coins that can be used on its various attraction and a Mario-themed restaurant.
If you’re interested in a closer look at some of the park’s rides, Nintendo recently opened an English website for Super Nintendo World that details all of its attractions. There are also hundreds of videos of influencers and YouTubers visiting the park.
Last week, Universal revealed that Super Nintendo World’s opening at its U.S.-based Orlando, Florida park, has been pushed from 2021 to 2025.
