Tesla V3 Supercharger goes live in West Kelowna, B.C.

B.C. Tesla owners will soon have more places to charge up their vehicles.
A new Tesla Supercharger station has opened in West Kelowna, B.C., while construction began on another in North Vancouver.
Tesla North reported on the new charging stations, citing Telsa Motors Club forum user ‘@MontrealTesla,’ who shared that the West Kelowna Supercharger was starting to show up on some car maps.
The publication says that the West Kelowna Supercharger sports eight V3 stalls with charging speeds up to 250kW. You can find the charging station at 525 BC-97 Highway near the Landmark Cinemas and Shoppers Drug Mart. Construction on the Supercharger began last November.
As for the North Vancouver station, Supercharge.info forum user ‘tm3van’ reported that construction started earlier this week. Located in the London Drugs retail store parking lot at 2032 Lonsdale Avenue, it looks like the Supercharger station will also have eight stalls, likely with V3 charging speeds as well.
For those unfamiliar with Tesla’s V3 charging, the carmaker launched the standard back in 2019. Thanks to a combination of higher 250kW charging output and in-car tech like On-Route Battery Warmup, V3 Superchargers can achieve significantly faster charging speeds.
Shortly after detailing the V3 Superchargers, Tesla announced a massive Supercharger expansion in Canada that would roll out V3 chargers to 23 stations.
It’s great to see Tesla still building out charging infrastructure. Hopefully the effort continues — having more Superchargers available will go a long way to making Tesla vehicles more viable throughout the country.
Source: Tesla North
