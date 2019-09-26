Tesla’s Canadian Supercharger expansion includes 23 V3 chargers

Tesla has revealed that it will install 23 V3 chargers in Canada as part of its massive Supercharger expansion.
Speaking to The Verge, the company confirmed that 26 of the 46 charging stations currently being built along the transcontinental Trans-Canada Highway are V3 chargers.
With the V3 chargers, a Model 3 can be charged at a rate of up to 250kW. In other words, the vehicle could reach 75 miles (120 km) of range in just five minutes.
The V3 chargers are also noteworthy because there are only a handful of them around in the U.S., including the original at Tesla’s Fremont, California plant and another in Las Vegas.
Beyond the Canadian V3 charger news, Tesla is also celebrating its seven-year anniversary of the first Supercharger. Since 2012, more than 30 million charging sessions have taken place at its Superchargers, Tesla tells The Verge.
Altogether, there are 14,081 Superchargers across 1,604 stations in 36 countries.
In other Tesla news, the automaker recently revealed exactly what its customers can expect in its Version 10 software update. Some of V10’s new features and services include Smart Summon, Netflix, YouTube and Canadian-made game Cuphead.
Source: The Verge
