SaskTel has announced the launch of 15 new macro cell towers that will bring 4G LTE wireless to rural parts of Saskatchewan.
The new towers are near the communities of Burnham, Clayridge, Crescent Lake, Duncairn, Filion Lake, Frenchman Butte, Great Deer, Keppel, Kessock, Main Centre, Meacham — East, Murphy Creek, Parkerview, Sokal, and Worcester.
“As illustrated by a recent report from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), Saskatchewan already has the best wireless coverage in Western Canada, with over 99 perecent of the population and 98 percent of the major roadways and highways being covered with LTE wireless service,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO in a press release.
SaskTel says that the towers are part of the Wireless Saskatchewan initiative’s final phase. Overall, the company has invested more than $70 million to construct 74 macro cell towers. Once this phase has ended, the program will be complete and the network will grow to offer more than 1,000 cell towers in more than 700 locations across rural parts of the province.
SaskTel expects that all of the towers will be constructed by early summer 2021.
Source: SaskTel
