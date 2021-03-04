OnePlus Nord 2 rumoured to use MediaTek processor and launch in Q2

While OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a variety of devices this March, this latest leak is about the company’s upcoming low-end handset, the Nord 2.
OnePlus will reportedly launch the device in Q2, slightly earlier than the Nord’s Q3 release last year.
According to this latest leak, the handset will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The Dimensity 1200 is based on a 6nm chip and offers a 5G dual SIM connection. The chip is reportedly more powerful than the Snapdragon 765G chipset available in the original Nord.
All previous OnePlus smartphones offered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor, so it’s odd to hear that the company is making the switch. However, MediaTek has slowly gained the favour of companies like Vivo, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and now OnePlus.
This leak was reported byÂ Android Central, which says itÂ received the information from a “reliable insider source.”
Source: Android Central
