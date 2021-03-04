PREVIOUS|
YouTube Music redesign rolling out to some iOS users

This has been a long time coming

Google is finally launching its updated ‘Now Playing’ design on iOS.

Way back in the summer, the tech giant refreshed YouTube Music’s lookÂ on Android to bring it a little more in line with the other major streaming services.

The biggest changes come to the Now Playing screen. The album art is now shrunk down, so it doesn’t take up the full screen and the ‘Thumbs up’ and ‘Thumbs down’ icons are raised on the page.

Whenever you tap on the album art in the new update, you get access to options like the ability to download, share, start radio and other tools that are often hidden behind the three-dot menu.

There are also now tabs on the bottom of the screen to get quick access to your ‘Up next’ queue, lyrics for some songs, and related tracks.

I’ve updated to the latest version of the app, and I still don’t have the redesigned ‘Now Playing’ section on my iPhone. 9to5Google says that this is a server-side rollout, so hopefully, the update makes it to more users shortly.

