Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in March 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in March:
- Overserved with Lisa Vanderepump: season 1 (FromÂ March 19th)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht (FromÂ March 2nd)
Married to Medicine ATL: season 8 (FromÂ March 8th)
- The Cabins: season 1 (From March 5th)
- Keeping Up with The Kardashians (From March 19th)
- For Real: The Story Reality TV (From March 26th)
Continuing Series:
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13 on Mondays
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 18 on Tuesdays and Saturdays
- The Real Housewives of Dallas: Season 5 on Wednesdays
- Summer House: season 5 on Fridays
- Chrisley Knows Best: season 8 on Fridays
- Killer Motive: Season 2 on Sundays
- One Deadly Mistake: Season 1 on Sundays
