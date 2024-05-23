YouTube Music extension finally makes it to Gemini

Google is finally bringing a basic Assistant function to Gemini: YouTube Music.

To activate the YouTube Music extension, visit this link. Then, Gemini will be able to access the streaming service and your library. Unfortunately, for those in Quebec, New Brunswick and other French speakers, only English prompts work for now.

To use the feature, say ‘Play [song]’ or “Play [artist]” on Android, which will start playing music in the background. On iOS, the YouTube Music app will open up. Gemini will also show the cover art of what you’re playing and the duration, artist, and play count.

You can also use conversation commands like playing rock music or turning on white noise. The feature even works on Gemini on desktop, but it won’t simply play music in the background.

Other upcoming Gemini Extensions include Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Android’s Clock app.

Source: 9to5Google