Twitter to label tweets containing misleading information about COVID vaccines

Starting now, Twitter will notify users of misleading information about COVID-19 vaccinations.Â
The social network says it will apply labels to tweets that might offer misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines. This is on top of the company’s efforts to get rid of harmful misleading COVID-19 information.
Twitter says that by rolling out the COVID-19 guidance update, it has removed more than 8,400 tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts globally.
Twitter is also introducing a strike system that determines when enforcement is needed. The system will help teach the public about its policies and reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading details on Twitter.
You can learn more about the Twitter COVID-19 vaccination rules, here.
Source: Twitter
