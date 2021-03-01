OnePlus teases March 8th announcement with a single photo

OnePlus has started drumming up hype for its next set of devices with an image and the promise of news coming on March 8th.
You can find the teaser image on the OnePlus website. The VergeÂ notes that it’s very similar to the iconic photo ‘Earthrise’ from the Apollo 8 mission.
That iconic photo was taken with a Hasselblad camera, which makes sense since some rumours point to the photography company partnering with OnePlus.
Stay tuned for March 8.https://t.co/mprr4v8UbS pic.twitter.com/CQSop6Fg85
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 1, 2021
We’ve been expecting news from OnePlus in March, so it’s nice to see that’s still happening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond the new camera module, rumours suggest that the company will use a new high-end display tech in the OnePlus 9 Pro.Â
