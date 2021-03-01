PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus teases March 8th announcement with a single photo

It's a moonshot

Mar 1, 2021

11:23 AM EST

0 comments

OnePlus has started drumming up hype for its next set of devices with an image and the promise of news coming on March 8th.

You can find the teaser image on the OnePlus website. The VergeÂ notes that it’s very similar to the iconic photo ‘Earthrise’ from the Apollo 8 mission.

That iconic photo was taken with a Hasselblad camera, which makes sense since some rumours point to the photography company partnering with OnePlus.

We’ve been expecting news from OnePlus in March, so it’s nice to see that’s still happening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond the new camera module, rumours suggest that the company will use a new high-end display tech in the OnePlus 9 Pro.Â 

Source: OnePlus Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jan 26, 2021

10:42 AM EST

OnePlus 9 series reportedly won’t feature periscope cameras

News

Oct 2, 2018

9:34 AM EDT

OnePlus CEO: 6T won’t feature IP-certified water and dust resistance, wireless charging

News

Dec 19, 2018

2:21 PM EST

Is this OnePlusâ€™ 5G smartphone?

News

Mar 1, 2021

2:19 PM EST

Google Pixel feature drop includes new wallpapers and Recorder features

Comments