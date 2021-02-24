Disney has announced the premiere dates for several upcoming Disney+ original series during the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter tour.
Most notably, Marvel’sÂ LokiÂ will now hit the service on June 11th, a slight delay from the May window that was provided during the Disney Investor Day in December.
LokiÂ marks Marvel’s third original series for Disney+, followingÂ WandaVisionÂ (which premiered in January) andÂ The Falcon and the Winter SoldierÂ (releasing on March 19th).
The series follows the version of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief that was seen fleeing The Avengers in Avengers: EndgameÂ with the Tesseract as he travels to different time periods and alters human history.
Outside of Loki, Disney has also revealed the premiere dates for several other originals:
- April 16th — Big Shot (a sports dramedy starring John Stamos)
- May 4th — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (an animated spin-off series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars)Â [second episode premieres on May 7th, then new episodes drop every Friday]
- May 14th — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2)
- June 11th — Zenimation (Season 2)
- June 25th — The Mysterious Benedict Society (an adaptation of the eponymous book series starring Tony Hale)
- July 2nd — Monsters at Work (a sequel series to Monsters, Inc., with Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their roles as Mike and Sully, respectively)
- July 16th — Turner & Hooch (a reboot of the 1989 buddy cop comedy, starring Josh Peck)
- July 23rd — Chip N’ Dale: Park Life (an animated series starring Disney’s iconic chipmunks)
It’s been a big week for Disney+, as the service just launched its Star brand of general entertainment content in Canada. For more on Star, check out our interview with Greg Mason, Walt Disney Studios Canada’s VP of marketing, as well as our breakdown of what you need to know about the service (including its launch lineup).
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Comments