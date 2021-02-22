LG reportedly pauses rollable smartphone project

At CES 2021, LG showed the world its rollable smartphone prototype that it originally planned to launch in 2021.
However, South Korean publication Yonhap News says that LG has told its display provider and other parts suppliers that the device is on hold.
Previous news indicated LG was planning to unveil its rollable display in March of 2021, but ifÂ Yonhap’s report is accurate, that’s no longer the case.
LG’s mobile business has been suffering since 2015, and now analysts say that the phone-maker will either shut down its mobile business or scale it back significantly.
Additionally, earlier this year, Kwon Bong-Seok, the CEO of LG Electronics, said that the company is changing the direction of its phone business.
“The company is considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business,” said Bong-Seok, so a delay of such a significant announcement like a rollable makes sense.
LG could be pausing the project to ensure that the underlying technology behind the rollable screen works reliably, but on the other hand, this could be a complete cancellation of the rollable smartphone altogether.
Source: Yonhap News
