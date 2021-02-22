Costco selling $50 Apple App Store gift cards for $43

Whether you rent a lot of movies on iTunes or want to capitalize on a good deal, Costco Canada is selling Apple online gift cards for a reduced rate.
These cards can be used on iTunes, the App Store, and other digital items sold through Apple. You can’t use these cards to buy physical goods at the Apple Store.
That said, you can still rent movies, buy apps, increase your iCloud storage, and more with these cards. When you order one, the code will be delivered to your email so you can spend it without waiting for an actual card to be shipped to your house.
The prices are as follows:
The deal is running until February 28th, and there is a limit of two per Costco Member.
To shop at Costco you need to be a member, which costs $60 per year for the base-level membership.
Source: Costco Canada
