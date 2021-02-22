Bell and federal, Quebec governments bring high-speed internet to Valcartier

The federal and Quebec governments along with Bell have completed a project to bring high-speed internet to Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier.
The three parties invested $365,000 to connect 326 households in the municipality. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has announced that the project is now complete and that residents in the area can benefit from reasonably priced internet service.
It’s worth noting that this infrastructure project was part of a larger intergovernmental initiative to provide connectivity to up to 24,000 households in 58 regions in Quebec.
Government funding for this project came from the $585 million Connect to Innovate program, which aims to increase high-speed internet access across the country.
“By investing in this project through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to bridge the digital divide so Quebecers in the regions can also benefit from all the advantages the digital world has to offer,” said Will Amos, the parliamentary secretary to Innovation Minister Champagne, in a news release.
“To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $213 million in 54 projects, which will connect up to 250,293 households in Quebec.”
The government notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for reliable internet, especially for Canadians living in rural communities.
Comments