Best Buy Canada has select Eero mesh Wi-Fi products on sale

If you’re in the market for some better home Wi-Fi, Best Buy Canada may have a deal for you. The retailer currently has Amazon’s Eero Wi-Fi routers on sale.
Unfortunately, the sale only applies to the older Eero models and not the company’s new Eero 6 models. Still, the old Eero Wi-Fi 5 models are quite good if you’re looking for a mesh set-up. There are a few options available at a discount.
First, the Eero AC1300 mesh Wi-Fi 5 three-pack is available for $223.99 in Canada. That’s a savings of $56.
The other Eero on sale is the single AC1300 dual-band mesh router. This could be an excellent option for those who live in a smaller space and don’t need the expansive coverage of a mesh system. It’s worth noting that the single Eero AC1300 router can act as its own router or work with an existing mesh set-up.
The single pack costs $87.99, which is a $22 discount.
Finally, Best Buy Canada also has the Eero Beacon Wireless Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender on sale for $127.99 ($32 off).
You can check out all the Eero deals here.
