Amazon’s new Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers feature Wi-Fi 6

At Amazon’s fall hardware event, the company revealed two new routers with Wi-Fi 6 support.
The routers are available to pre-order today and start at $299 for the Eero Pro 6 (a two-pack is $539 and a three-pack is $799) and $279 CAD for the basic Eero 6 (a three-pack costs $399).
The company didn’t give out much more information, but bringing these routers into the Wi-Fi 6 fold is a good step forward and should help the routers last for many years to come.
In the U.S., the new Eero 6 routers launch on November 2nd. MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon for information regarding the routers’ specific Canadian release date.
Comments