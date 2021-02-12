Gmail search results to display email address aliases with latest update

Google has revealed that Gmail search results will now include email address aliases.
“When you search for an email address in Gmail, we’ll now show all emails associated with that specific address and any aliases it’s part of,” the tech giant said in a blog post.
Google notes that these results will be pulled from the to, from, cc, bcc fields and anywhere else in the email. The update means users won’t have to remember all of someone’s aliases or run multiple searches for each.
Google explains that an email alias is an alternative address for receiving mail that is used in addition to a user’s primary address. There are several reasons why someone may use an alias email address, such as official name changes, preferred names, company rebrands and acquisitions.
If you only want to find results for the exact email address, you can enclose it in quotation marks. It’s worth noting that this will also apply to multiple inbox sections.
The new update is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.
Source: Google
