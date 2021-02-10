Chromecast update adds smaller app icons

Google is tweaking the look of the Chromecast with Google TV home screen by adding smaller app icons.
If you have a Chromecast with Google TV, you’ll be familiar with a string of apps near the top of the main ‘For You’ page. In the current build, you can see roughly seven of these apps at once.
A new update that appears to be rolling out now, according to 9to5Google, shrinks these icons down so you can see roughly nine of them now. While this is a little more functional it the apps look oddly small to me now.
This small size puts more emphasis on Google TV content. This content is fun to browse around sometimes, but I still use the homepage to jump into my apps, so this goes against how I use the service.
Google also recently updated Android TV with the same look as Google TV.
Source: 9to5Google
