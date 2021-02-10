Canadian Montreal-based mobile game developer Ludia is rolling out several fun Valentine’s Day-themed updates to two of its major mobile titles, Jurassic World Alive and LoveLink.
Jurassic World Alive
If you play location-based game, Jurassic World Alive, you can look forward to discovering new dinosaurs from Asia for the Lunar New Year, a few new in-game ‘Strike Events,’ and cute creatures will be discounted in the store.
You can download Jurassic World Alive on iOS and Android.
LoveLink
If you love Tinder so much that you want to play a game based on the app in your free time, then LoveLink is for you.
For Valentine’s day, LoveLink is adding an exclusive storyline based on the holiday.
“Theo Onasis, The God of Love, wants to help you find your soulmate, the only rule is: it CAN’T be him! But when you discover you two have spent multiple lifetimes living through a star-crossed lovers tragedy, you decide to try and make this the one time you two have a happy ending,” reads the steamy patch notes.
Comments