Koodo offering $50/10GB plan for Lunar New Year

Telusâ€™ flanker brand Koodo is offering a $50/10GB plan for the Lunar New Year, matching Virgin Mobile and Fido.
The offer is available for new customers bringing their own device or activating on select phones with Tab. It’s worth noting that the deal isnâ€™t available for existing customers or people residing in Quebec.
Koodo is also offering 888 long distance minutes, which includes calls made from Canada to China (excluding Macau), Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.
You can learn more about the offer here.
