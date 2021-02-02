PREVIOUS|
New Galaxy Buds Pro update improves active noise-cancelling and ‘Voice Detect’

This is the second update to hit the earbuds since their release last month

Feb 2, 2021

12:01 PM EST

A new update for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro improves the wireless earbuds’ active noise-cancelling (ANC) and ‘Voice Detect’ feature.

Voice Detect is an interesting feature that automatically turns off ANC when you speak, allowing you to hear your own voice. While the feature is unique to the Buds Pro and generally works well, it’s slow to turn on and off, leading to extended pauses. According to the update’s changelog, Voice Detect should now be more responsive.

Galaxy Buds Pro

This is the second update to hit the Galaxy Buds Pro since their release last month. While I was impressed with the Galaxy Buds Pro’s sound quality and ANC, I found them one of the more uncomfortable pairs of wireless earbuds I’ve ever worn.

For more on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, check out my review of the wireless earbuds.

Via: TizenHelp, AndroidPoliceÂ 

