Virgin Mobile offering $50/10GB BYOD plan and more for Lunar New Year

The carrier is also offering additional BYOD plans

Jan 31, 2021

1:13 PM EST

0 comments

Bell-owned flanker brand Virgin Mobile is offering a $50/10GB BYOD (bring your own device) plan and more for the Lunar New Year.

The carrier is also offering the following BYOD plans. They all include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text along with 1,000 long-distance minutes to select countries:

  • $45 per month for 6GB
  • $55 per month for 12GB
  • $60 per month for 14GB
  • $75 per month for 16GB

“Offer available in select stores, calling 1-866-337-4355 or chatting with a sales rep,” Virgin Mobile outlines on its website.

You can learn more about the offers here.

