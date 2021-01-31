Virgin Mobile offering $50/10GB BYOD plan and more for Lunar New Year

Bell-owned flanker brand Virgin Mobile is offering a $50/10GB BYOD (bring your own device) plan and more for the Lunar New Year.
The carrier is also offering the following BYOD plans. They all include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text along with 1,000 long-distance minutes to select countries:
- $45 per month for 6GB
- $55 per month for 12GB
- $60 per month for 14GB
- $75 per month for 16GB
“Offer available in select stores, calling 1-866-337-4355 or chatting with a sales rep,” Virgin Mobile outlines on its website.
