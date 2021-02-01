Telus celebrates Black History Month by donating rental costs of 50 films to Black charity

British Columbia-based carrier, Telus, is celebrating Black History Month by donating the full rental cost of 50 curated films that feature Black artists or Black history on its Telus Video on Demand library.
The carrier says it will also donate up to $10,000 to The Black Health Alliance. The Black Health Alliance is a community-led charity that works to improve the health of Black communities of Canada.
“At Telus, our team’s longstanding and passionate belief in the power and importance of diversity and inclusiveness is reflected in our collective commitment to social justice and equality within our organization and in the communities where we live, work and serve,” says Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, in a recent press release.
This collection is available from now until March 1st to all Optik and Pik TV customers and includes films like 12 Years A Slave, Harriet, Hidden Figures, and Selma. These rentals cost between $5 and $7.
You can find the full list of titles on the home screen of Optik and Pik TV. Optik and Pik TV are only available in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.
Image credit: Focus Features
Source: Telus
Comments