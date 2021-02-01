God of War PS5 performance patch launches February 2

Sony Santa Monica Studio is releasing a new performance patch for its 2018 hit game God of War on February 2nd.
The patch enhances the game’s visuals on the PlayStation 5 and offers 4K checkerboard resolution, 2160p and 60fps.
This is a free update for PS5 users and replaces the two graphics modes available in the game’s PS4 version. However, users can go back to the PS4 ‘Favor Resolution’ video graphics mode at any time. Players just need to select ‘Original Performance Experience,’ which offers 4K checkerboard resolution synced to 30fps.
The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow!
✔️ Syncs to 60 FPS
✔️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution
✔️ 2160p
✔️ Free Update for PS5 Users
Check out our blog for more info 👉https://t.co/CXTyfHFyvN pic.twitter.com/psSLo63ReF
— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2021
PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription can download God of War for free by going to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which also offers other games like Days Gone, Bloodborne, Until Dawn and more. A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $69.99 in Canada.
Santa Monica Studios is currently working on the second instalment to this new God of War series slated to launch later this year.
Source: PlayStation
Comments