Zack Snyder’s Justice League to premiere in Canada on Crave on March 18

Warner Bros. has announced thatÂ Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueÂ will release in Canada exclusively on Crave on March 18th.
This is the same date the superhero film will premiere on the U.S.-only streaming service HBO Max.
The movie is director Zack Snyder’s four-hour-long cut of Justice League, Warner Bros. DC superhero team-up film, which first released in 2017 to mostly negative reviews. Snyder had worked on Justice LeagueÂ for several months until he stepped away from the project following his daughter’s death, leading AvengersÂ director Joss Whedon to come in and significantly rewrite and reshoot the film.
Following the poor reception to the theatrical version ofÂ Justice League, a contingent of fans called for Snyder’s version of the film to be finished and released. Fans finally got their wish in May 2020 when WB confirmed that Snyder would return to complete his cut ofÂ Justice LeagueÂ for an exclusive HBO Max release. At the time, it wasn’t clear how the film would be released in Canada, especially as Warner Bros. is bringing much of its major 2021 film slate to theatres and premium video on demand here.
Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueÂ follows seven superheroes — Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) — as they fight to stop the evil alien Steppenwolf from taking over the world.
