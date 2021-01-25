Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now available at The Source in Canada [Out of stock]

Update 2 25/01/2021 at 11:32am ET: The Source is officially sold out of the PS5.
Update 25/01/2021 at 11:09am ET: The Source’s website appears to be down for many people following the PS5 restock. It’s unclear, however, if anyone is still able to get through and purchase the console, so you may want to keep at it if you’re interested.
Original story below:
The Source is now selling the PlayStation 5 on its website.
There’s been a queue to get into the website for a few minutes, but once you’re able to, you order either the $629 CAD standard PS5 or the $499 disc-less Digital Edition model.
For more on the PlayStation 5, check out MobileSyrup’s review of the console.
