SpaceX launches 10 more Starlink satellites during record-breaking launch

SpaceX has launched 10 more Starlink satellites, putting the total Starlink constellation size at more than 1,000.
The company set a new record for the most satellites launched during a single mission on January 24th. The launch included 143 satellites, 133 of which were from other companies that had booked rides and the 10 Starlink satellites.
Deployment of 10 Starlink satellites confirmed
â€” SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2021
The launch comes as SpaceX has opened up its Starlink beta program to more people, as the website now lets you sign up immediately if your location is eligible.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet across parts of the U.S. and Canada
If you live in an eligible area, you are now able to sign up for the beta program and purchase the necessary equipment. Prior to this, you could only take part in the beta if you received an email invite from Starlink.
The Starlink team previously noted that beta participants can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps and latency from 20ms to 40ms over the next several months.
In terms of pricing, Starlink internet costs $129 per month in Canada and the equipment costs $649. Some Canadians who are already part of the beta have reported welcome improvements in connectivity.
Image credit: SpaceX
Source: SpaceX
Comments