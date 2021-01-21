SpaceX opens up Starlink internet beta program to eligible Canadians

Starlink has opened up its beta program to more people, as the website now lets you sign up immediately if your location is eligible.
Reddit users have discovered that if you live in an eligible area, you are now able to sign up for the beta program and purchase the necessary equipment. Prior to this, you could only take part in the beta if you received an email invite from Starlink.
“Enter your email and service address below to participate in Starlink’s beta program. If service is not yet available in your area, we will notify you when it becomes available,” the website reads.
To check if you’re eligible for the beta program, you just need to head to the Starlink website and enter your home address. You’ll then be notified if you’re eligible for the program right away, after which you can place an order for the hardware package.
If your location is not eligible for the program, you can sign up to be notified of future beta opportunities in your area.
In terms of pricing, Starlink internet costs $129 per month in Canada and the equipment costs $649. Some Canadians who are already part of the beta have reported welcome improvements in connectivity.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet across parts of the U.S. and Canada. SpaceX recently launched its 17th batch of Starlink satellites, putting the total Starlink constellation size at almost 1,000.
Image credit: Starlink
Source: Reddit Via: Tesla North
