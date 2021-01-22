PREVIOUS
Samsung giving students 20 percent off select phones and tablets

The Galaxy S20 FE and A70 are likely the best deals here

Jan 22, 2021

5:35 PM EST

If you’re looking for a new Samsung phone that isn’t part of the Galaxy S21 series and you’re a student, then this deal might be for you.

That said, you also need to make a free ‘StudentBeans account’ (yes, that’s a real thing) to take advantage of the deal.

Right now, the best deal from this offer is the Galaxy A71, Samsung’s mid-range phone from 2020. Usually, it costs $600 in Canada, so dropping the cost down to $469 makes it an attractive option when compared to a device like the Pixel 4a.

The Galaxy S20 FE is also included in this deal for $765.99, which is a great price for Samsung’s “secret flagship” from 2020.

Beyond that, the company also has discounts on the S20 FE, both Note 20s and Tab S7 models.

You can find the full list of deals on Samsung’s website.

