SyrupCast 230: Navdeep Bains steps down, the Netflix Tax and Starlinkâ€™s Canadian beta

This week on the SyrupCast, we changed things up a bit as our telecom and business reporter, Aisha Malik, joins SyrupCast co-host Brad Bennett to discuss the latest Canadian telecom trends.
The podcast opens with a brief discussion surrounding Aisha’s role at MobileSyrup, and then the duo chats about what Navdeep Bains stepping down as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry means for the Canadian telecom industry.
The team also briefly talks about FranÃ§ois-Philippe Champagne, the new Minister of Innovation, and what we can expect from him as he takes over the role.
After that, Brad and Aisha talk about the “Netflix Tax” slated to go into effect later this summer and the launch of Starlink’s beta program in Canada.
Our next episode of the SyrupCast will be another three-person show, but what did you think of this format? We’re hoping to do more smaller focused episodes of the show in the coming weeks.
