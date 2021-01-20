PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in February 2021

Jan 20, 2021

7:01 AM EST

0 comments

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.

Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.

The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in February:

February 1st

  • Just William

February 8th

  • Balthazar: series 3, Acorn TV exclusive
  • Love My Way: series 1
  • Muse of Fire: A Shakespearean Road Movie

February 15th

  • The Circuit: series 1 and 2
  • The Real Prince Philip

February 22nd

  • Love My Way: series 2
  • The Cry

Acorn TV is available on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, a Prime Video Channel, iOS and Android

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 15, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in November

News

Sep 16, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in October 2020

News

Nov 17, 2020

9:03 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in December

Comments