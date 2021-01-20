Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in February 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in February:
February 1st
- Just William
February 8th
- Balthazar: series 3, Acorn TV exclusive
- Love My Way: series 1
- Muse of Fire: A Shakespearean Road Movie
February 15th
- The Circuit: series 1 and 2
- The Real Prince Philip
February 22nd
- Love My Way: series 2
- The Cry
Acorn TV is available on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, a Prime Video Channel, iOS and Android
Comments