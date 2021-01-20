How to watch the 2021 U.S. presidential inauguration in Canada

After four years, Donald J. Trump will no longer be U.S. president.
Today, at 11:30am ET, the presidential inauguration of Joseph R. Biden will begin, with vice president Kamala Harris being sworn in shortly after and the president-elect himself being sworn in at 12pm. Performances from Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will headline the swearing-in.
Various inaugural ceremonies will follow, including an address from Biden, a ‘Pass in Review on the East front’ with the military and, starting at 8:30pm, a Tom Hanks-hosted ‘Celebrating America’ special featuring the likes of John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.
Trump, who has been blocked on multiple social networks for encouraging the deadly January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol, will not go to the inauguration. However, vice president Mike Pence, as well as former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will be in attendance.
In Canada, there will be several ways to tune into the inauguration.
Biden’s channels
First and foremost is via https://bideninaugural.org/watch/. The event will also be streamed to the Biden administration’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch channels. These are all open to Canadians.
If you specifically want coverage from Canadian networks, there are several that have you covered as well.
CBC
CBC Gem and the CBC News app on Android and iOS will air the CBC News Special: The Inauguration of Joseph Biden, Jr., hosted by Adrienne Arsenault, starting at 10 a.m. ET (also on CBC’s TV channel).
On TV and CBC Gem, coverage begins at 6am ET on CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox on CBC Morning Live. From 2pm to 5pm ET, Andrew Nichols and Suhana Meharchand will co-host live coverage of the events after Biden and Harris are sworn in and feature reactions from Canada and around the world.
More information can be found here.
CTV
CTV will kick off a three-hour special on the inauguration at 9am ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app on Android and iOS. The network says it will have “panels of experts to help contextualize the importance of the moment for Canadian viewers.” There will also be a liveblog on CTV’s website.
More details are available here.
