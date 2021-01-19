What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in late January 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass service on Xbox consoles, PC and Android.
Typically, these are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has unveiled January’s second batch of new titles:
- Control (PC) — January 21st
- Desperados III (Android, Console and PC) — January 21st
- Donut County (Android, Console and PC) — January 21st
- Outer Wilds (Android) — January 21st
- Cyber Shadow (Android, Console and PC) — January 26th
- The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) — January 28th [day one launch]
- Yakuza Remastered Collection (Android, Console and PC) — January 28th [includes Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered]
Additionally, Xbox has revealed a new game Perk for those subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate:
- Smite (January 26th) — Get the Season 8 Starter Pass to receive Gods, skins and more
Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on January 29th:
- Death Squared (Console)
- Death’s Gambit (PC)
- Final Fantasy XV (Console and PC)
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Console and PC)
- Gris (PC)
- Indivisible (Console and PC)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)
- Sea Salt (Console and PC)
As always, subscribers can purchase any Game Pass title with a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to keep playing after they leave the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Normally, newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. However, Microsoft has a holiday promotion until January 25th, which offers three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 to those who are new to the service.
A list of this month’s first wave of new Game Pass titles can be found here.
Image credit: Sega
Source: Xbox
