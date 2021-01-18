Rumoured Moto Edge S live images surface online

Motorola recently unveiled its 2021 G-series smartphones, but now, we’re seeing the leak of the company’s upcoming flagship.
The previously leaked smartphone is now spotted in real-life images. The handset, codenamed Nio, looks similar to the Moto G 5G Plus. It sports dual hole-punch cameras on the front with a rear-facing quad-shooter setup. And according to the images, the phone will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor and ‘Audio Zoom.’
Further, according to the tipster from Digital Chat Station, the smartphone will go by Motorola Edge S. And, it’ll reportedly be the first phone to feature an all-new Snapdragon 800-series chip.
A previous rumour indicates that the Edge S will sport 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 11 and a 5,000mAh battery. As well as a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, 2,520 x 1,080-pixel resolution and alongside its 64-megapixel primary shooter, the leak suggests it’ll offer a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
It’s unclear when Motorola will launch the Edge S, but going by last year, the Edge and Edge Plus were revealed back in April, so we might see this new device around then.
Source: Android Central, SlashLeaks, Digital Chat Station
