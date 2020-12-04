Leaker shows off upcoming Motorola G smartphone codenamed ‘nio’

This past week chip-makers revealed the Snapdragon 888 mobile silicon at the Qualcomm Tech Summit Digital 2020 event.
And while the new chipset is interesting, President Sergio Buniac of Motorola revealed that it would release Moto-G branded handset powered by a Snapdragon 800-series processor.
The device that will house this processor is codenamed “nio,” according to the prolific leaker Evan Blass. Blass has exclusively leaked the Motorola-made handset image showcasing its large display and double hole-punch selfie cameras in the top right corner.
The nio is rumoured to feature at least 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 11, and a 5,000mAh battery. Similar to Samsung’s Dex feature, Motorola’s nio will sport a feature that’s reportedly called ‘DisplayPort Alternate Mode,’ which will let it connect to external monitors. Other reports indicate that the handset sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen with a 2520 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 64-megapixel primary shooter alongside a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
A previous leak from XDA Developers indicates that the handset sports this year’s Snapdragon 865 processor and will reportedly offer a 105Hz refresh rate, according to Gadgets 360.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments