PREVIOUS|
News

The black and slate iPhone 5s of your dreams almost existed

A Twitter user has shared leaked images of a 'Black and Slate' iPhone 5s

Jan 18, 2021

5:00 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone 5s

It’s always fascinating when unreleased iPhone prototypes surface.

Twitter user @DongleBookPro (great name), has shared images of an unreleased prototype iPhone 5s in ‘Black and Slate.’

The iPhone 5s launched way back in 2013 and features a 4-inch 640 x 1136 pixel display, Apple’s now ancient A7 processor and a physical Touch ID button. The ‘S year’ device also featured a five-element camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 15 percent larger camera sensor and slow-motion video capture at 120 frames per second.

The smartphone released in ‘Gold,’ ‘Space Gray’ and ‘Silver,’ while the iPhone 5 was available in ‘White’ and ‘Silver’ and Black and Slate. For reasons that remain unclear, the iPhone 5s was never officially released in Black and Slate.

While it’s not that unusual for Apple to keep some colours exclusive to a specific upgrade cycle, DongleBookPro says that Apple may have made this decision to try to keep the smartphone under wraps during development. This makes sense because unless you look closely at the device, the iPhone 5s looks exactly like the iPhone 5 at first glance.

It seems Black and Slate was entirely phased out following the release of the iPhone 5s, with ‘Space Gray’ taking over and still being offered to this day in the iPhone 12 series.

Though Black and Slate is a great-looking colour, back in the early 2010s there were some complaints that the hue was very susceptible to scratches and scuffs. This could have played a role in Apple’s decision to discontinue the colour.

Though the iPhone 5s was the last squared-off iPhone we’d see for several years, the design eventually returned with the iPad (2018) and last year’s iPhone 12 series. Given Black and Slate is one of my favourite iPhone colours, I’d really like to see it makes a return to Apple’s iPhone line at some point.

Source: @DongleBookPro Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Jan 18, 2021

8:08 AM EST

Apple blocks unofficial method for installing iOS apps on M1 Macs

News

Jan 18, 2021

11:09 AM EST

Apple TV+ free trial extending to July 2021

News

Feb 4, 2016

5:40 PM EST

31 percent of iPhone users still use a device with a 4-inch screen

News

Sep 19, 2018

11:31 AM EDT

Don’t fear, iOS 12 actually improves speed on old iPhones!

Comments