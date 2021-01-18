Samsung’s first update for the Galaxy Buds Pro is now available

Despite only dropping last week, Samsung has already released the first update for the Galaxy Buds Pro.
The new update includes “left/right sound balance adjustment,” a new “hearing enhancements feature,” overall better “stability and reliability” and more.
The entire update measures in at just 2.2MB according to Samsung’s update page.
While I’m impressed with the Buds Pro’s active noise-cancelling and unique ‘Voice Detect’ feature that allows you to hear someone talking even with ANC turned on, I found them surprisingly uncomfortable. I also find it strange that Samsung has dropped iOS support through the Galaxy Buds app with the Buds Pro.
For more on the Galaxy Buds Pro, check out my review of Samsung’s earbuds that aim to be the South Korean tech giant’s answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro.
The Galaxy Buds Pro are available now and cost $264.
