‘Mood Boosters,’ the latest EB Games sale, drops the price of several Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games and includes an emphasis on sports titles.
A lot of the games that are the most significantly discounted are EA Sports games, including FIFA 21 and NHL 21.
It’s also worth noting that both Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 feature free Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 enhancements. Unfortunately, the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of NBA 2K21 isn’t on sale.
The list of games on sale is below:
- NHL 21 — $39.99
- FIFA 21 — $39.99
- Cyberpunk 2077 — $54.99
- Madden NFL 21 — $54.99
- UFC 4 — $39.99
- NBA 2K21 — $49.99
- Mafia Definitive Edition — $39.99
- The Outer Worlds — $29.99
- Borderlands 3 — $19.99
Source: EB Games
Comments