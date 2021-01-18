Belkin recalls portable smartphone charger due to fire risk

Belkin has issued a voluntary recall for its power bank/charging, the ‘Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition,’ related to its power supply unit potentially overheating and causing a fire.
No injuries or property damage has been reported yet, and Belkin is offering a full refund of the charger. The Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition features the model number ‘WIZOO3,’ a 10,000 mAh capacity and works with all Qi-compatible smartphones.
What makes this charger unique is that the actual stand you place your smartphone on is a Qi-compatible battery pack, allowing you to take its charging power on the go.
While the charger works with Android devices, it’s designed to be compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer.
Belkin stresses that it’s important people stop using the device immediately and disconnect it from its power supply. To get a refund, you can submit a request at this link.
Affected product serial numbers include the following:
35B01DO6029400-35B01DO6033704, 35B01DO5010350-35B01DO5014350, 35B01DO6016560-35B01DO6020560, 35B01DO5014500-35B01DO5020003, 35B01DO6010001-35B01DO6010500 and 35B01DO6010501-35B01DO6015500.
