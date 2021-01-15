Xbox shows off the most Canadian-themed Xbox controller ever

First off, I don’t really understand why denim is the “Canadian tuxedo,” but whatever.
With that out of the way, a recent tweet from Xbox Canada shows off a one-of-a-king Xbox Series X and S controller decked out in denim, effectively making it the most Canadian gamepad ever.
The “Canadian tuxedo” is now a 3-piece suit.
👖🎮🇨🇦
This Canadian Tuxedo controller is one-of-a-kind, but let us know what your dream Canadian-themed controller would be. We might just make it… pic.twitter.com/yx6wFWQ5xB
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) January 15, 2021
The controller features belt loops, small pockets and denim absolutely everywhere. Overall, it’s a pretty cool but not very practical design if you ask me.
What’s even better than the actual controller are some of the replies to Xbox Canada’s tweet revealing it.
I guess you can say making great controllers is in our jeans.
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) January 15, 2021
I am proud yet disappointed
— BotanicJosh (@BotanicJosh) January 15, 2021
Please delete this
— Nickypoo (@AR12_Nick) January 15, 2021
Carved from the wood of a maple tree with “Strong” and “Free” engraved into hand holds. No flashy lights or tacky adornments. Just stained and varnished.
— Angry Little Ghost (@PizzaGaurdian) January 15, 2021
The “ milk comes in bags” controller
— Griffin Quigley (@quigley46) January 15, 2021
It’s unclear if Xbox Canada has plans to ever actually release this very unique looking gamepad.
Source: Xbox Canada
