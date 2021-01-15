PREVIOUS|
Xbox shows off the most Canadian-themed Xbox controller ever

It's only missing maple syrup

Jan 15, 2021

5:13 PM EST

0 comments

First off, I don’t really understand why denim is the “Canadian tuxedo,” but whatever.

With that out of the way, a recent tweet from Xbox Canada shows off a one-of-a-king Xbox Series X and S controller decked out in denim, effectively making it the most Canadian gamepad ever.

The controller features belt loops, small pockets and denim absolutely everywhere. Overall, it’s a pretty cool but not very practical design if you ask me.

What’s even better than the actual controller are some of the replies to Xbox Canada’s tweet revealing it.

It’s unclear if Xbox Canada has plans to ever actually release this very unique looking gamepad.

Source: Xbox Canada

