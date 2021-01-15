SyrupCast 229: CES 2021 and the Samsungs Galaxy S21

This week the SyrupCast is bursting at the seams with a four-person cast of Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett, Jon Lamont and Dean Daley.
The first half of this week’s episode focuses on our favourite gadgets and announcements from CES. Dean talks about his fondness for TCL’s upcoming rollable smartphone, Brad expectedly talks about TVs and Jon mentions computer hardware and Patrick talks about weird new Xbox accessories from OtterBox.
After going through everyone’s highlights from CES, the team pivots to discussing all the news from Samsung’s recent Unpacked event. This includes breaking down the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra and how each device fits into the Canadian market.
There are a lot of interesting corners cut with this year’s S Series, so if you’re considering buying an S21 this year, this part of the podcast is a must-listen.
Comments