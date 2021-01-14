Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked Galaxy S21 reveal event

Samsung’s Unpacked event kicks off today, where the company is expected to unveil its much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21 line, among other things.
If you’re interested in tuning in live to see what Samsung’s got in store, there are a few ways to do it. First, you can tune in on Samsung’s website at 10am ET/7am PT to watch a live stream of the announcement. Samsung will also have a stream on its YouTube channel for people to watch.
If you can’t watch live, you can always follow along with MobileSyrup‘s coverage for the latest details. Either keep an eye on the MobileSyrup homepage or open our Twitter or Facebook pages to see the latest from Samsung Unpacked.
Along with the Galaxy S21 line, Samsung is also expected to launch new true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as possibly a ‘Galaxy SmartTag’ Bluetooth tracking device. For a full breakdown of what we expect from Unpacked, check out MobileSyrup staff reporter Dean Daley’s ‘What to expect’ post.
Comments