Animal Crossing: New Horizons was Canada’s most tweeted-about game in 2020

Canada wasn't among the top 10 countries tweeting most about games, however

Jan 11, 2021

8:07 PM EST

Twitter has released its annual ‘Gaming Insights’ report for 2020, offering various data on global tweeting habits related to video games.

According to Twitter, Nintendo’s smash hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the most tweeted-about game in Canada last year. This isn’t too surprising, given that it was a breezy, laidback experience that came out at the perfect time for many amid the pandemic.

That said, New Horizons is just one game; interestingly enough, the rest of Twitter’s top 10 consisted of franchises in general.

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Call of Duty
  3. Fortnite
  4. Final Fantasy
  5. Grand Theft Auto
  6. Minecraft
  7. Super Mario
  8. Fire Emblem
  9. The Legend of Zelda
  10. Genshin Impact

Meanwhile, here are other trends that Twitter found, both for Canada and the rest of the world:

Most Tweeted About esports Teams (Canada)

  1. FaZe Clan
  2. Team SoloMid
  3. 100 Thieves
  4. Toronto Ultra
  5. G2 Esports
  6. Cloud9
  7. Team Liquid
  8. OpTic Chicago
  9. Toronto Defiant
  10. NRG Esports

Most Tweeted About Gaming Events (Canada)

    1. The 2020 Game Awards
    2. The Future of Gaming on PS5 Event
    3. PAX East 2020
    4. Xbox Games Showcase
    5. Ubisoft Forward 2020

Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming in 2020 (Globally)

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. Korea
  4. Brazil
  5. Thailand
  6. United Kingdom
  7. France
  8. India
  9. Philippines
  10. Spain

Most Tweeted About Video Games (Globally)

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Fate/Grand Order
  3. Disney: Twisted-Wonderland
  4. Final Fantasy
  5. Fortnite
  6. Ensemble Stars!
  7. Knives Out
  8. Genshin Impact
  9. Apex Legends
  10. Identity V

Most Tweeted About Esports Teams (Globally)

  1. FaZe Clan
  2. G2 Esports
  3. mibr
  4. Fnatic
  5. paiN Gaming
  6. T1
  7. Cloud9
  8. Furia
  9. Flamengo Esports
  10. 100 Thieves

Most Tweeted About Esports Athletes (Globally)

  1. @Mongraal
  2. @benjyfishy
  3. @Scump
  4. @Bugha
  5. @mitr0
  6. @fer
  7. @zayt
  8. @FalleN
  9. @TACO
  10. @Clayster

Most Tweeted About Gaming Events (Globally)

  1. The 2020 Game Awards
  2. The Future of Gaming on PS5 Event
  3. Tokyo Game Show 2020
  4. Niconico Net Chokaigi 2020
  5. Xbox Games Showcase

Most Tweeted About Esports Events (Globally)

  1. League of Legends Worlds 2020
  2. EVO Japan 2020
  3. CBLoL Split 2 Finals 2020
  4. Call of Duty League 2020 Championship
  5. Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Image credit: Nintendo

