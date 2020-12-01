Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in December 2020

Every month, Sony adds a few new PS4 titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
Now, Sony has revealed what’s hitting the service in December, and it’s a bigger month than usual:
- Broforce
- Darksiders III
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Stranded Deep
- The Surge 2
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last (available until May 31st, 2020)
All of these games are available now and playable on both PS4 and PS5. It’s worth noting that Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which will release on the PS4 and PS5 in the latter half of 2021. Therefore, PlayStation Now is a way for owners of either console to experience (or replay) the game ahead of the sequel.
However, it should be noted that PlayStation Now only has the base Horizon Zero Dawn experience, not the Complete Edition that includes both the main game and its expansion, The Frozen Wilds (which costs $13.49 CAD on its own).
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
