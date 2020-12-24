Rogers offering free AirPods with any iPhone 12 purchase with financing on Infinite plan

Rogers is offering customers free AirPods with a charging case when you buy any iPhone 12 on financing and a Rogers Infinite plan.
“Offer available with activation or upgrade to an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max on financing and a Rogers Infinite plan,” the carrier’s website notes.
Customers can also save $100 when they buy any phone online. Rogers notes that the AirPods have a $219 value and that there is a limit of one AirPods per account.
This deal is part of Rogers’ Boxing Week deals. You can learn more about the carrier’s other offers here.
