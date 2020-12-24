PREVIOUS|
Rogers offering free AirPods with any iPhone 12 purchase with financing on Infinite plan

There is a limit of one AirPods per account

Dec 24, 2020

1:05 PM EST

Rogers is offering customers free AirPods with a charging case when you buy any iPhone 12 on financing and a Rogers Infinite plan.

“Offer available with activation or upgrade to an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max on financing and a Rogers Infinite plan,” the carrier’s website notes.

Customers can also save $100 when they buy any phone online. Rogers notes that the AirPods have a $219 value and that there is a limit of one AirPods per account.

This deal is part of Rogers’ Boxing Week deals. You can learn more about the carrier’s other offers here.

