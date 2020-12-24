PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy Canada’s Official Boxing Day prices are now live

Dec 24, 2020

1:17 PM EST

0 comments

Best Buy

Big box Canadian retailers have been tempting us with Boxing Day prices on tech gear for more than a week now.

But now that the big day is almost here, the real deals are rolling in — and Best Buy is no exception, with up to 45 percent off many of its products.

Check out the host of deep discounts from Best Buy Canada below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2020

12:36 PM EST

Best Buy Canada’s Gift Countdown Sale slashes prices on smart home devices

News

Dec 18, 2020

1:13 PM EST

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day prices just launched one week early

News

Dec 11, 2020

1:20 PM EST

Best Buy Canada drops new deals on home theatre, smart home, and other devices

News

Dec 17, 2020

1:15 PM EST

Rogers’ Boxing Day sales now available with discounts on phones, plans and more

Comments