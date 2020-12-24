Best Buy Canada’s Official Boxing Day prices are now live

Big box Canadian retailers have been tempting us with Boxing Day prices on tech gear for more than a week now.
But now that the big day is almost here, the real deals are rolling in — and Best Buy is no exception, with up to 45 percent off many of its products.
Check out the host of deep discounts from Best Buy Canada below:
- Save up to 45 percent on select memory and storage devices
- Save up to $100 on select networking devices
- Save up to 40 percent on select gaming mice & keyboards
- Save up to 50 percent on select home theatre seating
- Save up to $130 on select gaming and office furniture
- Save up to 45 percent on select small kitchen appliance essentials
- Save up to 40 percent on select Instant Pot Pressure Cookers
- Save up to 45 percent on select small kitchen appliance essentials
- Save up to $350 on select vacuums
- Huge savings on fitness essentials
- Huge savings on select home fitness equipment
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments